Russia's football team absolutely clear of doping: Doctor

Moscow, May 28: Members of the Russian football team are absolutely clear of doping ahead of the Confederations Cup, starting next month in Russia, team doctor Eduard Bezuglov has said.

When asked by Tass news agency on Saturday whether he was sure that the Russian football team will have no doping problems, Bezuglov replied: "Yes, I am absolutely sure of it. Huge attention is paid to prevention of these issues, all national team selectees have been informed of various nuances and we are sure that there will be no problems on behalf of our athletes.

"The doping samples will be analysed in one of WADA-accredited laboratories, possibly in Lausanne, Vienna or Berlin. Under the regulations, doping control officers may visit the team at any moment and take samples from all members of the team," Bezuglov said, adding that doping control will be carried out by FIFA.

On May 26, the Russian national team has started preparations for the Confederations Cup in Austria's Neustift im Stubaital. The training session will continue until June 3. After that, the team will head to Budapest for a friendly with the Hungarian team. Their next game, against Chile, will take place in Moscow on June 9.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the 'Tournament of Champions', is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year's tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia -- Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany, 2015 Copa America champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon.

IANS