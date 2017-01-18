Rivaldo agrees to join Barcelona "Legends" project

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 18: Former FIFA World Player of the Year Rivaldo said he has agreed to act as a global ambassador for his former club, Barcelona.

All leagues special site

The 44-year-old Brazilian discussed his role with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu during a visit to Camp Nou on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am always happy to be back at the Camp Nou," Rivaldo was quoted as saying by the Brazilian news service Uol Esporte.

In a statement on their official website, Barcelona said Rivaldo had been offered the chance to be a part of the FCB Legends squad, which will play friendlies around the world to promote the club's brand.

"I made history in my five years (here). The club is always in my heart. I told the president that I am available for the club and that I can play.

"I feel good. I train every day and I'll be ready for matches that Barcelona play around the world," Rivaldo said.

Rivaldo, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, represented Barcelona from 1997 to 2002. He won two La Liga championships, a European Super Cup, a Copa del Rey and was voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 1999.

IANS