Gareth Bale rules out Manchester United move post UCL Victory

Manchester, June 5: Manchester United target Gareth Bale has delivered a crushing blow to the Red Devils after the Wales man informed he is happy at Real Madrid and not in a rush to move anywhere.

Bale won his third Uefa Champions League winner's medal in his four years stint at Real after they beat Italian giants Juventus on Saturday 4-1 in Cardiff.

However, the former Tottenham player only played only 13 minutes in it and it was his first appearances in a while after he suffered an injury against Barcelona on April 23.

The 27-year-old has faced a frustrating season this season after suffering numerous injuries throughout the campaign and often found himself behind Isco, Vazquez and Asensio in the pecking order under Zidane.

It was rumoured that the Wales player could move away from the Club to Old Trafford. However, the star attacker who last October signed a new contract until 2022, suggested he is settled at Madrid and wants to add more trophies in his collection at Madrid.

Bale has been wanted by United for a long time and the English biggie want to be at the front of the line if Real desire to sell in on one of their star names.

But Bale himself clearly indicated he is part of an extraordinary team at the Bernabeu and simply craves more.

“Yeah, I have signed a long term contract at Madrid,” Bale said at the Millennium Stadium after the victory.

“My family is happy and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing. As I have said, I am happy here at Madrid. We are winning trophies and I am happy.”

"It's the reason why I came to Real Madrid - to win trophies. We're enjoying winning them at the moment, so we'll continue to do so," Bale added.

"Three Champions Leagues in four seasons isn't too bad. I think we can get better. We are still quite young as a whole team and we have a great squad."

The Welsh star who became the first player ever in his country to win three Champions League medal on Saturday also added that he was suffering from an ankle problem but now after the surgery, a little more healing and proper rest in the summer will be enough for him to recover fully.

OneIndia News