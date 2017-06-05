Baichung Bhutia gives his verdict on the future of ISL and I league

Kolkata, June 5: Former Indian Captain Baichung Bhutia has expressed his opinion on a potential ISL, I-League merger and suggested that footballers should get more opportunities by playing more matches over an extended period at the top level.

Bhutia suggested 3, 4 months tournaments are bringing fewer opportunities and less work for the footballing professionals and footballers’ unemployment had increased since the introduction of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014.

Bhutia claimed if the merger does not happen then both the tournament should prolong at least for 7 months simultaneously as it will provide players more game time.

“The present format of three months of ISL and three months of I-League is making a lot of players unemployed.

"Those 70-80 players who are playing in the ISL are also playing in the I-League. Those who are playing in one league, there is no football for them for the remaining seven-eight months," said Bhutia.

Baichung Bhutia, who is presently an advisor to All India Football Federation (AIFF) along with veteran midfielder Renedy Singh proposed an option as well.

“We want more players to get opportunities. A lot of talks is happening on the merger (of the ISL and I-League). If we have 20 teams after merging ISL and I-League and more players play, then it will be good.

“Till the time the merger does not happen, we will be happy to see that two leagues run simultaneously for a longer period so that more players get to play,” said Bhutia.

“The leagues should run for at least seven months for the sake of the players,” added Renedy.

Baichung also stated that he is against any franchise fee and suggested popular clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan should not pay that if they are offered to join the ISL.

“East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are playing soccer for more than a century. Dempo Sports Club has been there for 50 years.

"Churchill Brothers are also there for long. Their players should not be expected to play such high fees like the corporate clubs,” he said.

The former Indian striker recommended the top clubs should rather create an organised academy and invest in youth development. So that later they can sell them to make money in order to flourish in the modified situation.

OneIndia News