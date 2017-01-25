Virender Sehwag's son draws 'Maahi maar raha hai' sketch of MS Dhoni

New Delhi, Jan 25: It seems former India cricketer Virender Sehwag' son is a big fan of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos; Ind-Eng Test, ODI results and scorecards

The Nawab of Najafgarh, who is very popular over social media, took to Twitter on Wednesday (Jan 25) to share an adorable drawing of his elder son Aryaveer in which he made the sketch of MS Dhoni's batting stance.



V Sehwag

MS Dhoni

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Mumbai Indians won by 23 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: England won by 5 runs

Sehwag shared the original image from which his son made the sketch showing the former India captain's 'Natraj shot'.

"Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir. Even in this sketch, Maahi maar raha hai. #JaiNataraj," tweeted Sehwag.

Dhoni relinquished himself as the skipper of India's limited overs earlier this month and his deputy Virat Kohli took over the reigns.

Dhoni, known as world's best match finisher, led his side to several historic wins and even snatched victories from the jaws of defeat with his remarkable finishing skills. Dhoni enjoys immense popularity amongst kids due to his leadership skills and charismatic captaincy.

Dhoni is most succesful India cricketer across all three formats and the only skipper in the history of the game to have won all thre ICC tournaments i.e. World T20 2007, ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2014.

OneIndia News