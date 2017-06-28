To teach Virat Kohli a lesson, engineer applies for post of Indian cricket team's coach

Here is an engineer who has decided to teach India's cricket captain, Virat Kohli a lesson. A mechanical engineer has applied for the post of Indian team cricket coach.

Upendra Nath Bramhachari - has applied for the post of head coach of the Indian team with an aim to "drag an arrogant Virat Kohli on right track".

The 30-year-old engineer, who works for a construction company, took this opportunity to apply as the email address was available on BCCI's website.

Like millions of cricket fans in this country, he too feels that skipper Kohli is responsible for Anil Kumble's ouster.

In a CV filled with grammatical errors, he says "After resignation of legendary cricketer Mr Anil Kumble I decided to apply (sic) the post of head coach of Indian Cricket team (men's) as I feel captain of the team India (sic), Mr Kohli doesn't need a legend as a coach."

"If the CAC select any former cricketer (as per the requirement of BCCI advertisement) as coach he will also be insulted by Virat (sic) outcome will be like Anil."

While explaining why he is perfect for the job, he says, "Because I can adjust with arrogant attitude and no legend can do so and slowly I will drag (sic bring) him (back) to right track and then BCCI can appoint a legend as head coach," he argued.

OneIndia News