Mumbai, Jan 12: He had shown his talent in this season's Ranji Trophy and earned a call-up to the Indian Twenty20 International squad last week. And today (January 12) the 19-year-old Rishabh Pant displayed his aggressive batting against England at the Brabourne Stadium. (Scorecard)

The left-handed Pant smashed a superb 36-ball 59 (strike rate 163.89) for India A against England in the 2nd one-day warm-up game here on Thursday. He hit 8 fours and 2 sixes on way to his half century.

India A were set a target of 283 and Pant was promoted to bat at number three and he made the most of the opportunity.

Having blasted a triple ton (308) for Delhi in this season's Ranji Trophy, Pant did not show any nerves facing the England bowlers.

Rishabh Pant has all the makings of a superstar.Just needs to ensure right people guiding him apart from the legend Rahul Dravid.#IndAvEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 12, 2017

He continued his rich vein of form and is set to make his T20I debut on January 26 in Kanpur when India and England face off in the opener of the three-match series.

Last year, Pant was part of the India Under-19 World Cup team which was coached by batting legend Rahul Dravid.

WHACK! WHACK! BOOM! @RishabPant777 at the nets. The last one was a scorcher! pic.twitter.com/xwcHBftDns — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2017

After his inclusion in the Indian team, Pant had said he was expecting a national call-up after impressing in the domestic circuit.

In an interview to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website, he said he wants to learn from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and others. Pant, who is a wicketkeeper, wants to take keeping tips from Dhoni.

