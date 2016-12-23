R Ashwin, Virat Kohli in Cricket Australia's Test Team of the year; Kohli named skipper

New Delhi, Dec 23: Virat Kohli may have failed to make it to the ICC's Test Team of the year, but India's batting masterclass and Test skipper has been named captain of the Test squad released by Cricket Australia on Friday (Dec 23).

The list released by Cricket Australia had as many as 'six' changes than that of ICC's 'controversial' selection.

As per the CA website, the International Cricket Council has announced their team of the year, and have courted immediate controversy: their own No.1 ranked batsman - Australia's Steve Smith - didn't make the XI.

Virat Kohli, the most effective batsman of the year, and his Australian counterpart Steve Smith have found a place into the XI. India's frontline bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, is ICC Cricketer of the year and Test Cricketer of the year, is the second Indian player who made it to the list.

However, Australian opener David Warner didn't find a place into the XI due to his lopsided performance in the year.

"No room in our XI either for Australia vice-captain David Warner. He has had a lean 2016 in Test match cricket by his lofty standards. He opened the year in whirlwind fashion with the fastest ever SCG but has not capitalised on his starts since, dismissed for 97 against South Africa in Perth," added the CA report.

Here's Cricket Australia's Test Team of 2016:

1. Azhar Ali (Pakistan) The Pakistani opener has played 10 Tests and scored 950 runs in 2016. He has slammed 2 centuries and 4 half-centuries. He averaged 52.77 in the year with highest score 302* came against West Indies in October. 2. Joe Root (England) The England top order batsman has improved his reputation as one of the modern day greats in the world this year with 1,477 runs in 17 Tests. Root has smashed 3 hundreds and ten fifties in the year. The right-handed batsman averaged 49.23 this year and 254 against Pakistan was his highest score. 3. Steve Smith (Australia) Despite having a troubled year, the Aussie skipper amassed 914 runs in 10 Test, including 3 tons and 5 fifties. The right-handed batsman, who also happens to be the number one ranked batsman in Tests, averaged 60.93 this year. 4. Virat Kohli (India, Captain) The CA website termed the Indian Test skipper as 'the star of 2016' who had a breakout year in the Test arena. Kohli has been a force to reckon with in 2016 and plundered 1215 runs in just 12 Test matches at an incredibly high average of 75.93 and scored four centuries, three of which he converted into double tons. All this and his team's unbeaten streak in 2016 makes the 28-year-old obvious choice as captain. 5. Ben Stokes (England) The England all-rounder has scored 904 runs in 12 Tests and grabbed 33 wickets. The New Zealand-born cricketer has slammed 2 centuries, including a double ton. His all-round performance makes him a perfect choice for number 5. 6. Jonny Bairstow (England) With 1470, he is the second highest run getter in the year from 17 Tests. The right-handed glovesman from England has had a run feast in 2016. Bairstow has smashed 3 hundreds and 8 fifties in the year and averaged 58.80. 7. Quinton de Kock (SA, Wicketkeeper) The ODI player of 2016 has been one of the most lethal wicketkeeper batsman across all formats this year. The 23-year-old has accumulated 589 runs, including 2 centuries and 4 fifties, from 7 Tests and averaged whopping 65.44. He has effected 28 dismissals (all catches) this year. 8. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) The Indian front-line spinner has had record-breaking year which grabbed him Sir Gary Sobers Trophy as well as award for the ICC Test cricketer of the year. The off-spinner grabbed 72 wickets in just 12 matches, including 8 fifers and three 10-wicket-hauls. The number one all-rounder in the world has scored 612 runs, including two tons in the Caribbean. 9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) The veteran Sri Lanka spinner decimated the Australians almost single-handedly in the Test series at home. In 8 Tests the 38-year-old has scalped 54 wickets. 19 of his 54 wickets came in just two Tests against Zimbabwe. 10. Mitchell Starc (Australia) The left-handed pacer is undoubtedly the best in the business at present. With 45 wickets in 7 Tests the Aussie has proven how lethal he is and why he's feared the most in seaming conditions. 11. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) This young talented bowler (in the centre) from South Africa is certainly destined to carry forward the legacy of Proteas' bowlers. With 42 wickets in 8 games, the 21-year-old certainly has announced himself very well to the world.

OneIndia News