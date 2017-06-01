Ramachandra Guha resigns from BCCI's COA

Writer and Historian Ramchandra Guha on Thursday (June 1) resigned from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (COA) citing personal reasons, and sought Supreme Court's permission to relieve him of duties.

Supreme Court had asked him to file plea in registry which will be taken up in July.

Guha was a member of the CoA that is headed by former auditor of India, Vinod Rai. The CoA was appointed by the Supreme Court on January 30, 2017 after the BCCI was reluctant to implement the Lodha panel report.

Guha resigns at a time when the CoA is expected to take several important decisions concerning the future of the BCCI and the Indian cricket team.

