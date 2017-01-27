Parvez Rasool under attack for 'insulting' National Anthem during 1st T20I

New Delhi, Jan 27: India cricketer Parvez Rasool came under sharp criticism on social media for insulting the National Anthem during first T20 International between India and England, on Thursday (January 26).
Cricket fans were irked with the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer after he was caught chewing gum on camera while the rest of the Indian Team and people in cricket stadium were standing in attention as the National Anthem was being played.
Rasool made his T20I debut for India against England at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. He played for India after a gap of two and a half years.
Fans congratulated the all-rounder for making his debut for India but his action during the National Anthem disappointed the fans.
Many even felt that the off-spinner doesn't deserves a place in the India squad if he has no respect for the anthem.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rasool's action:
Rasool chews gum during National Anthem
A cricket fan attacks Rasool for insulting the National Anthem. He even shared the video in which Kashmiri cricketer was seen standing casually.
Rasool rakes up controversy
Fan targets Rasool for wearing India's jersey but not showing respect to the National Anthem.
Twitterati attack Rasool
"Seems like that chewing gum is more important for Parvez Rasool than our national anthem," tweeted another fan.
Rasool invites controversy in debut T20I match
Rasool doesn't deserve the national cap, said another Twitter user.
Rasool was seen chewing gum, standing at ease
Height of disrespect-- Parvez Rasool not singing national anthem and shamelessly chewing gum in keeping with Kashmiris, said another fan.
Indian cricket fans attack Rasool
Twitterati were miffed with Rasool for insulting the National Anthem.
Rasool slammed for insulting National Anthem
Cricket fans felt Rasool must be sacked for insulting the National Anthem.
Fans want Virat Kohli to drop Rasool
Fans felt that India skipper Virat Kohli must drop Parvez Rasool if he doesn't respects India's National Anthem.
Rasool targetted over social media
There were those who felt that there were several deserving players than Rasool.
This is how a fan defended Rasool
A Kashmiri fan of Parvez Rasool defended the fellow Kashmiri in this manner.
