Parvez Rasool under attack for 'insulting' National Anthem during 1st T20I

New Delhi, Jan 27: India cricketer Parvez Rasool came under sharp criticism on social media for insulting the National Anthem during first T20 International between India and England, on Thursday (January 26).

Cricket fans were irked with the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer after he was caught chewing gum on camera while the rest of the Indian Team and people in cricket stadium were standing in attention as the National Anthem was being played.



Rasool made his T20I debut for India against England at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. He played for India after a gap of two and a half years.

Fans congratulated the all-rounder for making his debut for India but his action during the National Anthem disappointed the fans.

Many even felt that the off-spinner doesn't deserves a place in the India squad if he has no respect for the anthem.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rasool's action:

