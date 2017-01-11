Must-see video: Yuvraj Singh interviews MS Dhoni, smiling duo admire each other

Mumbai, Jan 11: They have seen several highs and lows in their international careers as team-mates. They have mutual respect for each other. It was again on view as one of them turned an interviewer.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh came together in a touching video which was posted by the latter on his Twitter account in the wee hours of today (January 11).



MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh

Both Dhoni and Yuvraj yesterday (January 10) batted together in the India A-England warm-up match at the Brabourne Stadium. It was Dhoni's last match as captain of an Indian side. (Fan touches Dhoni's feet)

Dhoni the batsman shone brighter (68 not out off 40) in the contest but the side ended up on the losing side as Eoin Morgan-captained England emerged victorious by 3 wickets. Yuvraj too excelled with the willow, scoring 56.

After the match, both Dhoni and Yuvraj must have gone down memory lane talking about successes and failures. And some of it was recorded with Yuvraj posing questions to his captain.

"Well done @msdhoni on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups time to unleash the old dhoni," Yuvraj wrote on his Twitter page with the video.

Both Dhoni and Yuvraj are seen putting arms on each others' shoulders and smiling. The left-hander starts off asking "Captain Cool" about his journey.

The 35-year-old Dhoni said, "The journey has been good, fantastic. It is good to have players like you. The job becomes much more easier. Enjoyed my 10 years (as captain). Will enjoy more whatever I have (left)."

Yuvraj replied, "You have been one of the best captains ever, I would like to tell you that. It has been amazing playing under you, winning big championships and being the number 1 Test team."

Yuvraj was part of Dhoni-led Indian teams which won World T20 2007 and 2011 World Cup. However, the left-hander was not in the squad which won the Champions Trophy 2013.

It was Dhoni's turn in chip in, "Thanks to you I witnessed the six sixes (against England in World T20) in the best seat (Dhoni was at the non-striker's end)."

"Thanks mate. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to go and slog as always," said Yuvraj.

After this, Yuvraj said, "What I wanted to ask you?". Dhoni says, "Don't ask me anything."

There is a long pause by Yuvraj as he thinks hard. "Bhool gaya yaar (I forgot)."

Then he remembers, "Oh yeah. Now since you are not the captain are you going to hit more sixes? Or you going to be more fearless?."

Dhoni answers, "If they bowl in my area, in the right areas, if the situation permits then I look to hit sixes."

OneIndia News