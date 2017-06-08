ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan set another opening record

London, June 8: India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set an Indian record as they became the first pair to share three consecutive 100-plus partnerships in one-day internationals.

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule and Squads; Photos; Points Table

With yet another hundred-plus stand between them in the match against Sri Lanka, the right-hand and left-handed opening pair proved how dangeroust they can be when they are set.

Rohit-Dhawan shared partnerships of 123 against Australia at SCG, 136 versus Pakistan in Birmingham and 138 against SL at Oval (today) to achieve this milestone.

Their partnership ended against Sri Lanka when Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 78 by Lasith Malinga. Rohit, who scored 91 in the previous game against Pakistan, once again to convert his fifty into a hundred.

Rohit slammed his career's 31st ODI fifty while Dhawan completed his 19th ODI half-century with a boundary.

This is also the only pair to be involved in two consecutive 100 stands in Champions Trophy history and they have now done it twice.

They also have the highest partnership average (55.10) of any opening pair since the 2015 World Cup (with 500-plus runs).

Dhawan continued his good form in the Champions Trophy and completed 500 runs in 7 innings - the quickest by any player to the landmark.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and invited Virat Kohli to bat first.

This is the 150th ODI between India and Sri Lanka, the most between any two sides. Pakistan and Sri Lanka come next with 147 games against each other.

OneIndia News