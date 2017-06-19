Champions Trophy Final: Photos from Pakistan's triumph over India

London, June 18: Underdogs Pakistan claimed a historic win over arch-rivals India in the final of Champions Trophy 2017 to win the title.

This was Pakistan's first major international title since their triumph at the ICC World T20 2009. With the win, Pakistan now have won each and every ICC Trophy.

It was indeed a fairytale moment for the Pakistani side who won the trophy against all odds. Starting the tournament as the least favourite side they proved every critic every expert wrong.

Batting first, Pakistan managed to post 338 runs riding on a brilliant century of youngster Fakhar Zaman. The Indian bowlers especially the spinners succumbed under pressure and failed to deliver.

In reply, the star-studded Indian batting line-up collapsed like a house of cards. None of the batsmen could manage a resistance except Hardik Pandya who scored 76.

Here are some photos from the India-Pakistan CT 17 final

Pakistan team with Champions Trophy (Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle) Pakistan team celebrate with the Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli (front) with Indian team after the final. India's captain Virat Kohli stands on the pitch after his team lost to Pakistan by 180 runs the ICC Champions Trophy final. Sarfraz Ahmed (left) with Shadab Khan Pakistan's captain and wicket keeper Sarfraz Ahmed (left) celebrates with teammate Shadab Khan after taking the catch to dismiss India's Kedar Jadhav during the ICC Champions Trophy final. Yuvraj Singh (right) Pakistan's captain and wicket keeper Sarfraz Ahmed celebrates the dismissal LBW of India's Yuvraj Singh during the ICC Champions Trophy final. MS Dhoni India's MS Dhoni leaves the pitch after he was caught by Pakistan's Imad Wasim during the ICC Champions Trophy final. Rohit Sharma leaves the field India's Rohit Sharma leaves the pitch after being dismissed LBW during the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. A dejected Virat Kohli India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the pitch after being dismissed for five runs during the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. Imad Wasim (left) and Mohammed Hafeez Pakistan batsmen Mohammad Hafeez, right, and teammate Imad Wasim walk from the field at the end of their innings during the ICC Champions Trophy final. Ravindra Jadeja (left) takes Fakhar Zaman's catch India's Ravindra Jadeja takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman during the ICC Champions Trophy final between Pakistan and India. Fakhar Zaman Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy final between Pakistan and India.

