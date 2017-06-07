Champions Trophy: Best OPPO Moments from England-New Zealand game

Cardiff, June 7: All-round effort helped England outshine New Zealand by 87 runs and become first team to qualify for the semi-finals in the going ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Tuesday (June 6).

Chasing a daunting total of 311, New Zealand faltered in their run chase, thanks to an impressive bowling and fielding effort from the hosts.

Skipper Kane Williamson top scored with 98-ball 87 but no other New Zealand batsman could offer much resistance as the Kiwis were bundled out for 223 within 43 overs.

New Zealand, therefore, are yet to register their first win in the 50-over global tournament.

Losing the toss came as a blessing in disguise for England as their batsmen guided the hosts to a respectable total after being asked to bat first.

Half-centuries from Alex Hales, Joe Root and Jos Buttler helped England reach a respectable 310 all out in 49.3 overs.

Later, while defending the total the hosts had Liam Plunkett to thank for his 4/55 in 9.3 overs while Jake Ball and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each.

Here are the top OPPO Moments of the England Vs New Zealand match

1: Players observe a minute's silence in memory of London attack victims The match between England and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was halted to observe a national minute's silence for the victims of Saturday's London attack. After the fourth ball of the seventh over, when the local clock struck 11 am, the umpires called a halt to proceedings as cricketers as well as the audiences stood to pay tribute to the victims of the ghastly act of terror. England players who were present in the dressing room came out on the balcony to observe a minute's silence while New Zealand players did the same from the ground. The sight of people standing in support of the victims of the terror attack was the Oppo Moment of the match. 2. Jake Ball breaches Luke Ronchi's defence England pacer Jake Ball's fourth delivery of the innings was a visual treat for any fast bowler as he dismantled New Zealand opener Luke Ronchi's middle stump. Coming in to defend a respectable total of 310, Ball gave England their first breakthrough in the first over itself. He bowled a fuller length ball which the right-handed batter failed to judge well and it ripped through his defence. Ronchi, who was in good form in the previous match, could only stare at wicket and silently return to the dressing room. It was the second best Oppo Moment of the match. 3. Trent Boult takes a stunner to get rid of Moeen Ali New Zealand players are known for their athleticism and acrobatic fielding over the cricket ground. Something similar was witnessed during this match when pacer Trent Boult snapped a superb catch to get rid of Moeen Ali. Ali pulled Corey Anderson as the ball flew towards short fine-leg where Boult threw himself to his left and grabbed it two-handed. It was another Oppo Moment of the match as a dangerous looking Ali had to walk away for 12. 4. Joe Root's 32 ODI fifty England top order batsman Joe Root completed his 32nd ODI half-century after taking a single off Mitchell Santner's delivery in the 26th over of the innings. The half-century from the classy right-handed batsman came in 52 deliveries. This fifty was followed by a brilliant hundred in the previous game against Bangladesh, that England won. With this fifty (32nd) Root has drawn levels with Graeme Hick and Alec Stewart for England. Root entering the elite group of top English batsmen was the Oppo Moment of the match. He was dismissed by Corey Anderson at 64. 5. Jos Buttler's late flourish Jos Buttler provided a late flourish with a quick-fire unbeaten 61 to ensure England get past the psychological 300-run mark with a crucial 49-run stand off just 30 balls for the eighth wicket with Liam Plunkett (15). The aggressive wicketkeeper batsman's knock which came off just 48 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes provided the just-needed impetus to England's innings to get past 300. Buttler also stitched 54-run stand for the fourth wicket with Joe Root before the Kiwis picked up wickets at regular intervals to put brakes on England innings. Buttler completing his fifty was another Oppo Moment of the match.

Note: All images are taken from ICC Twitter handle

OneIndia News