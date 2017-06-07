Champions Trophy: Anil Kumble re-applies for India coach job

London, June 6: Current Indian Cricket Team coach Anil Kumble's tenure at the helm of affairs ends after the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

BCCI has already invited applications for the soon to be vacant post of the head coach. Some big names including former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Dodda Ganesh, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the post.

As per recent reports from ESPN Cricinfo, Kumble has shown interest in coaching the Indian team once again as he has officially applied for the post once again.

Post the Champions Trophy, the candidates will be interviewed by the BCCI's three-member cricket advisory committee (CAC) comprising of greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Kumble was appointed as the head coach of the side last year. Under him, the team has played 5 Test series (West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia) and won every series with complete domination.

They also played three ODI series (West Indies, New Zealand and England) and boast of hundred percent record once again.

Unfortunately, after the Australia series, reports of a rumoured fall-out between captain Virat Kohli and the coach floated in the media.

BCCI's decision to invite bids without discussing with the former spinner strengthened the reports that they have lost faith in the current coach's abilities.

India are currently defending their Champions Trophy in England. They were off to a flying start with a 124 runs win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match.

