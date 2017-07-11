Angelo Mathews quits as Sri Lanka captain after ODI series defeat against Zimbabwe

Colombo, July 11: Angelo Mathews on Tuesday (July 11) stepped down as the captain of Sri Lanka from all formats after 3-2 ODI series loss against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lankan cricketers are facing strong criticism following their series loss to a bottom-ranked Zimbabwe in what is being described as a new low for the beleaguered side.

Mathews conceded the shock defeat as a low point in his 187-match ODI career.

"This is a hard pill to swallow. I don't want to give any excuses...They played better cricket," Mathews was quoted by media reports as saying.

Zimbabwe notched their first win abroad in eight years after claiming the one-day international series against Sri Lanka 3-2, embarrassing a home side that has struggled with fitness, losses and coaching upheaval.

"Sri Lankan cricket has reached its lowest point and it could well be the point of no return. Now that the 11th ranked Zimbabwe have beaten them, we wonder what excuse is in store," declared local newspaper Island.

"Disgrace" read a headline in the local Daily Mirror, while another newspaper said Sri Lanka's cricket was "in the doldrums".

Their defeat came hot on the heels of their early exit from the Champions Trophy and a drubbing by Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera, who accused the national side of being overweight and unfit to compete on the world stage.

Players were given three months to get in shape or face the boot. The side began the five-match series against Zimbabwe without a coach after Graham Ford quit on the eve of the tournament, just halfway through his 45-month contract. Sri Lanka's cricket board elevated fielding coach Nic Pothas for the series while they searched for a replacement for Ford.

"You can't expect Pothas to perform miracles," said a senior cricket official, asking not to be named. "There were several factors that contributed to the (latest) humiliation."

A lack of preparation and poor selection decisions compounded problems for the home side, who appeared to underestimate the tourists, the official added.

Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe in a Test match in Colombo on Friday.

