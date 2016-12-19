Chennai, Dec 19: Young Karun Nair today (December 19) became only the 2nd Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket.

On Monday, the 25-year-old Karun converted his maiden Test ton into a triple hundred, against England on the 4th day of the 5th Test. Karun remained unbeaten on 303 (381 balls, 32x4, 4x6) as India declared at a mammoth 759/7, a lead of 282 runs.



Karun is only the 2nd Indian after Virender Sehwag to register a triple hundred in Test cricket.

In the third and final session of play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the right-handed Karun brought up 300 runs with a boundary off Adil Rashid. This was his second triple century in first-class cricket after having scored 328 for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy last year.

Soon after Karun reached the 300-run milestone, captain Virat Kohli declared India's innings.

Highest individual Test scores for India (Top 6)

319 - Virender Sehwag

309 - Sehwag

303 not out - Karun Nair

293 - Sehwag

281 - VVS Laxman

270 - Rahul Dravid

