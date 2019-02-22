  • search
By : Oneindia Video Team
Published : February 22, 2019, 04:51
Duration : 03:56

PM Modi says big thing about India, after getting the Seoul Peace Prize

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Seoul Peace Prize on Friday in South Korea, joining a pantheon of honorees that includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon. PM Modi says, India will always do everything possible to contribute to global peace and progress.Watch video,
