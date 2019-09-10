Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-174 result: Win Rs 60 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10: The Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-174 lottery result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

Baby falls out of moving car, crawls to safety

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 2,000, 1,000, 500 and 200. The 8th prize is Rs 100. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/ kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html