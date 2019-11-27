Kerala State Lottery Today Result: Akshaya AK-421 result today LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27: The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-421 lottery result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 2,000, 1,000 and 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/11/kerala-lottery-result-27-11-2019-akshaya-ak-421.html.