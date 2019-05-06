Keep youself updated with latestThiruvananthapuram News
Kerala SSLC results 2019 to be declared today
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram , May 06: The Kerala SSLC results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream. The Kerala SSLC results 2019 will also be available at their official app, 'Saphalam' which is available for download from Google Playstore. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net/kerala.
How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2019:
- Go to examresults.net/kerala
- Click on the Kerala SSLC results 2019 link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
