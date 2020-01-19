Kerala Pournami RN-427 lottery results LIVE, now

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19: The Kerala Pournami RN-427 lottery result has been declared today. The result are available on the official website.

The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results was made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. respectively.

There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs 5,000, 2,000, 1,000 and 500. There is an 8th prize of Rs 100. The result are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2020/01/live-kerala-lottery-result-19-01-2020-Pournami-RN-427.html.