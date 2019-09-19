Kerala Lottery Today: Thiruvonam Bumper Result 2019 time, win Rs 1.20 crore

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19: The Kerala Lottery Today Thiruvonam Bumper Result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 2 pm and the full results will be made available at 3 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 1.20 crore. The second and third prizes are Rs 50 lakh lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 50,000, 10,000, 5,000 and 3,000. The 8th prize is Rs 2,000 and the 9th prize is Rs 1,000.