Kerala Lottery Today Result: Check Win Win W-532 Guessing Numbers

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30: The Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-532 Lottery Result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh lakh and Rs 1lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/ kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html

Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-532 Guessing Numbers

2893 2839 2983 2938

2389 2398 8293 8239

8923 8932 8329 8392

9283 9238 9823 9832

9328 9382 3289 3298

3829 3892 3928 3982