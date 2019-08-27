Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-172 winning numbers soon

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi SS-172 will be declared today. The results, once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction.

The live results begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 2,000, 1,000, 500 and 200. There is also an 8th prize of Rs 100. The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html