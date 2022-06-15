Kerala class 10 results: SSLC results to be out on keralaresults.nic.in today

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jun 15: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the class 10 or SSLC results on Wednesday. It will be out at 3 pm on the official website of the board.

The board had conducted the examination between March 31 and April 29, this year. This year, 4.27 lakh students wrote the SSLC exams in April out of which 4,26,999 students appeared through school while 408 students appeared through private registration. It was conducted in 2,961 centres including Lakshadweep and Gulf countries.

As per the data provided by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, 2.31 lakh out of 4.27 students were English medium students. While 2,151 students opted Tamil as their medium of language, 1 457 students took the exam in Kannada language. It has to be noted that close to two lakh students wrote the exams in Malayalam language. The data also shows that 2,18,902 boys and 2,08,097 girls took the SSLC exams in Kerala in 2022.

To secure passing marks, students should score 30 per cent in each subject and at least D+ to clear the SSLC exams. Last year, the passing percentage stood at 99.47 per cent.

In 2021, the passing percentage of SSLC in Kerala stood at 99.47 per cent while registering 98.42 percentage in the Covid-19 hit 2022. Whereas in 2019, 98.11 percentage of students cleared the exam.

How to Check SSLC Kerala Results?

Log on to: keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, click on the link - Kerala SSLC Result 2022.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Click on the submit button to display your results.

Take a printout for your future reference.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:08 [IST]