25-year-old woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

Thiruvananthapuram

pti-PTI

By PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, June 05: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink liquor by her husband and gang-raped by four of his friends in front of their five-year-old child near here. All of them were arrested on Friday, a day after the incident, police said. The child is suspected to have beaten up by the accused.

The Kerala State Women's Commission has on its own registered a case into the rape.

The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two children to the beach at near by Puthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby, where she was forcefully fed alcohol and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son.

"The woman was rescued by a young man who found her in an inebriated state along the road. He took her in his car to her home and then informed police about the incident," a police officer told PTI.

The man later told some television channels that she was crying, had injuries on her face and pleaded for help. A police officer from Kadinamkulam police station here said the arrests will be recorded after verification of facts.

Police have recorded the statement of the woman, who was admitted to a government hospital here and later discharged. The woman told television channels that the men had also inflicted burns on her body with cigarette butts.