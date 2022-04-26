Will Karnataka impose fresh curbs amid fear of Covid 4th wave? Here’s what CM Bommai has to say

The Karnataka PSI scam explained in 15 points

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Apr 26: The Police Sub Inspector recruitment (PSI) scam has come at a time when Karnataka is prepping up for the 2023 assembly elections. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has allegedly unearthed the involvement of leaders from both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, which has led to a political slugfest.

The BJP's Kalaburgi leader Divya Hagaragi's name had first surfaced following which Mahantesh Patil, Congress block president of Afzalpur town in Kalaburagi city, was dragged into the scam.

So, what exactly is the scam? All you need to know

The recruitment examination for 545 sub-inspector posts was held last October and 54,041 attended the exam across 92 centres.

After the results were announced and the list of the PSI was out in January, the allegations of some people resorting to illegal ways to score big marks surfaced.

What raised suspicion was the fact that at least 43 candidates were selected from Afzalpur Taluk in Kalaburagi.

A few candidates realised that the candidates who scored big marks took the exam in Kalaburagi. To their dismay, a man named Veeresh, who secured the seventh rank, scored 100 by attending just 12 questions in Paper 2. He had left the OMR sheet empty to be filled by invigilators.

Smelling a rat, the state government ordered a CID probe on April 7 and an FIR was filed on April 9.

A police officer told Indian Express that each candidate had paid Rs 5 to 10 lakh in advance. As part of a confidence-building exercise, they were informed in advance about the centres where they would write the exams.

The officer said, "On the day of the examination, the students attended questions as instructed by the agent and were asked to hand over the OMR sheet to the agent, who were then supposed to hand it over only on the result day after taking the remaining payment by the candidate."

"The OMR sheet was reportedly forged at the examination centre itself. The probe also revealed that the CCTV cameras installed in the college were dysfunctional to destroy any kind of evidence. Besides that, there have been allegations of students using bluetooth devices in specific examination centres," the officer added.

They took the exam at Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, run by Divya Hagaragi, former women's wing president of the BJP in Kalaburagi. She allegedly asked invigilators to fill out the OMR sheets.

Priyanka Kharge, Chittapur MLA and son of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that over 300 out of 545 candidates paid bribes to get the offer.

"The Police Sub Inspector recruitment process by 40% BJP Govt reeks of corruption. More than 300 of 545 candidates selected have supposedly paid 70-80 lakhs each to officials & Ministers. BJP office bearers have been arrested, a few are absconding with Govt's help. BJP Govt is only interested in their 40%,doesn't matter if the future of youth is in jeopardy. Close 57,000 wrote the exam for PSI,all their aspirations for a Govt job has been shattered by Commission hungry Govt. As usual @CMofKarnataka is silent & HM @JnanendraAraga is clueless," Kharge said on Twitter.

On April 24, the CID issues a notice asking Kharge to appear on Monday with evidence to aid the ongoing investigation into the recruitment scam.

So far, 13 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Divya Hagargi, president of Gyan Jyoti School and BJP leader, and school principal Kashinath are still absconding. However, Hagargi's husband Rajesh Hagargi is arrested for non-cooperation.

One among them is Mahantesh D Patil, Afzalpur Block Congress president. His brother Rudragowda Patil is facing allegations of providing Bluetooth devices during the recruitment exam.

Hayyali Desai, like Munnabhai-style, wrote the exams with the help of Bluetooth device. He was a gunman of Mahantesh Patil.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 16:51 [IST]