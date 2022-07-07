Maharashtra CM Shinde attends to woman cop who fell on duty

Thane, Jul 07: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rushed to provide assistance to a woman constable who got injured after she slipped and fell while on duty at the Thane district collectorate.

After holding a meeting on Wednesday on disaster management and the upcoming Pandharpur 'wari' pilgrimage, the CM was coming out of a room in the collectorate when the policewoman fell down, injuring her finger.

Shinde immediately rushed to help her. He gave her a glass of water and directed officials that she be rushed to a prominent hospital here for treatment.

The CM also said he would call up a doctor at the hospital and instruct him to attend to her. He asked a police officer to escort the constable to the medical facility.

Shinde also said he had spoken to a medical officer concerned to provide best treatment to 13 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal), who were injured on Tuesday at Miraj in Sangli district while heading towards Pandharpur in Solapur district as part of the annual 'wari' pilgrimage celebrate the Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 10.

The warkaris were injured after a jeep hit them on their way.

The CM said there was no dearth of funds for their treatment.

