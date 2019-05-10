JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019 to be declared at 6 pm

Srinagar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jammu, May 10: The JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Earlier report stated that the result will be declared at 5 pm. However, we now have confirmation that the results will be declared at 6 pm only.

It may be recalled that the result was released on April 25, 2018.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 result 2018 had an overall pass percentage of 51.77%. The results once declared will be available on jkbose.jk.gov.in and examresults.net.

How to download JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019:

Go to jkbose.jk.gov.in or examresults.net

or Click on result link

Entire required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a print out

Srinagar Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 0 POPULATION 0.00% RURAL

0.00% URBAN

0.00% SC

0.00% ST + More Details