Rape of a minor: Man sentenced to 10-years jail for heinous crime

Ranchi, May 17: A 15-year-old girl was raped in 2017 and an FIR was filed in Mandu police station of Jharkhand. Today, a Ramgarh fast track court sentenced the man who committed this heinous crime to 10-years imprisonment. Suraj Barla had raped a 15-year-old girl in August 2017.
Additional District Judge (I), Babita Prasad, sentenced Suraj Barla to 10-years imprisonment for rape and five years for cheating the girl of Rs 65,000.
Both the sentences will run concurrently, Additional Public Prosecutor S K Shukla said here. The judge also sentenced Rajesh Munda, an associate of Barla to five years imprisonment .
The court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Barla and Rs 1,000 on Munda.
