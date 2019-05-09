  • search
    JPSC recruitment 2019: Last few days left for Jpsc assistant professor jobs; how to apply online

    Ranchi, May 09: JPSC announced 262 job openings for the post of Assistant Professor and the last date to apply for Jharkhand assistant professor vacancies is May 15, 2019. JPSC had released an official notification for recruitment of Assistant Professors for medical colleges of Jharkhand on April 23, 2019.

    JPSC jobs or the vacancies announced by Jharkhand Public Service Commission are govt jobs and the notification for these jobs are announced on JPSC official website https://www.jpsc.gov.in/.

    JPSC official notification and how to apply for jpsc assistant professor jobs: Click Here

    Download official notification for JPSC recruitment 2019 Assistant Professor: Click Here

    The Assistant Professor recruitment would be done through an examination.

    How to apply online for JPSC Assistant Professort vacancy:

    www.jpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the link which says " Click here for Online Application for the post of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand."
  • On this page, please read the instructions carefully click on "Click here for new registration".
  • Fill in the basic information and register first.
  • Using the username password generated after registration, log in.
  • Fill up the form
  • Make online payment
  • Submit
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
