Doctor jobs: AIIMS Raipur recruiting 84 senior residents, online application to begin today

Raipur

Raipur, May 15: AIIMS Raipur online application process for recruiting Senior Residents will begin today on official website.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2019 for senior residents will be conducted through Walk-in Interview.

AIIMS Raipur Senior Residents official notification: Click Here

The On-line registration of applications will be available on AIIMS Raipur website www.aiimsraipur.edu.in from May 15, 2019 to May 30, 2019.

AIIMS Raipur Senior Residents vacancies eligibility criteria:

The upper age limit for these posts is 37 years. Age and other qualification/Experience will be counted as on the last date of submission of application. 2. Only those candidates who have been declared successful in their qualifying degree exam and will be completing their tenure for the same on or before the date of interview will be eligible. 3. In cases where result of qualifying exam is declared after the date of interview, their candidature will stand cancelled and no claim for selection will be considered.

AIIMS jobs: Steps to apply for

Click on recruitment and from the drop down slect vacancies.

Select the option which says "recruitment of Senior Residents"

Click on it and follow the instructions.

Fill up the form and upload required documents

Submit

