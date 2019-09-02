  • search
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi to leave for Russia visit on Sep 4

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 2: Narendra Modi will leave for a two-day Russia on September 4 where the Prime Minister will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and also take part in the 20th annual summit.

    PM Modi
    PM Modi

    "Narendra Modi will leave for a two-day visit to Russia on September 4 during which the Prime Minister will meet Russian President Putin and attend the 20th annual summit between," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said .

    There are two main purposes for this visit - he has been invited by President Putin to attend Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief gues and he will also hold the 20th annual summit between India and Russia, said Gokhale.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue