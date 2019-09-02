Modi to leave for Russia visit on Sep 4

New Delhi, Sep 2: Narendra Modi will leave for a two-day Russia on September 4 where the Prime Minister will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and also take part in the 20th annual summit.

There are two main purposes for this visit - he has been invited by President Putin to attend Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief gues and he will also hold the 20th annual summit between India and Russia, said Gokhale.