  • search
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Smuggling of narcotics: Man awarded 10 yrs jail in Bihar

    By PTI
    |

    Bettiah (Bihar), July 2: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for smuggling charas in Bihar's West Champaran district. District and Sessions Judge Abhimanyu Lal Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Ejaz Ahmad alias Munna Ansari.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    He will have to serve a jail term of another two years, if he fails to pay the fine.

    [Narcotics, liquor seized from a rave party at a Chhattarpur farmhouse; 16 detained]

    The Sashastra Seema Bal had arrested Ahmad on March 2, 2017, with 5.4 kg of charas from an area under the Narkatiaganj police station of the district.

    PTI

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    narcotics bihar

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue