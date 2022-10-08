Bihar: 'Man-eating' tiger, that claimed ten people lives in Bagaha, killed

At least 20 wagons of goods train derailed in Bihar

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 08: The 'man-eating' tiger which had mauled ten people in Bagaha in the West Champaran district of Bihar was shot dead by forest officials.

Earlier, the forest authorities had issued an order to 'kill' the tiger. According to reports, the age of the tiger is said to be around 3.5 years.

The man-eating tiger had killed as many as four people, including a child, in the last four days.

According to HT, the latest victim was a woman and her kid in the Balua village in the Govardhan police station area.

"Orders for killing a tiger are issued as per procedure when it's established that the tiger is accustomed to living in human habitation. Tiger killed 4 people in past 3 days," the district forest officer said.

Villagers were terrorised and had launched a hunt for the tiger in the sugarcane fields following the incident. District police and forest officials are also camping at the site.

The Valmiki Tiger Reserve is the only national park in Bihar spread nearly 900 sq kms. As of 2018, there were 40 tigers in the reserve.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 19:37 [IST]