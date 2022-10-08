YouTube
    Bihar: 'Man-eating' tiger, that claimed ten people lives in Bagaha, killed

    Patna, Oct 08: The 'man-eating' tiger which had mauled ten people in Bagaha in the West Champaran district of Bihar was shot dead by forest officials.

    Earlier, the forest authorities had issued an order to 'kill' the tiger. According to reports, the age of the tiger is said to be around 3.5 years.

    The man-eating tiger had killed as many as four people, including a child, in the last four days.

    Bihar: Man-eating tiger, that claimed ten people lives in Bagaha, killed

    According to HT, the latest victim was a woman and her kid in the Balua village in the Govardhan police station area.

    "Orders for killing a tiger are issued as per procedure when it's established that the tiger is accustomed to living in human habitation. Tiger killed 4 people in past 3 days," the district forest officer said.

    Villagers were terrorised and had launched a hunt for the tiger in the sugarcane fields following the incident. District police and forest officials are also camping at the site.

    The Valmiki Tiger Reserve is the only national park in Bihar spread nearly 900 sq kms. As of 2018, there were 40 tigers in the reserve.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 19:37 [IST]
