Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 to be declared today at this time

Patna

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Apr 05: The Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 Is expected to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The approximate time given is 12.30 pm. Stay tuned with our updates.

It may be recalled that the BSEB had announced the results for the class 12 exam on Saturday. 81.20 per cent was pass percentage in the science stream, while 93.02 passed the commerce stream, while for arts it was 76.53 per cent. The results once declared will be available on biharboard.online.

How to check Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019:

Go to biharboard.online or examresults.net

or Click on the class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout