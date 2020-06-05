UPSC Civil Service Exam Dates 2020: Prelims on Oct 4; Check revised exam schedule for CSE, NDA, CMS

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday issued a revised calendar of civil service examinations and interviews on its official website. The civil service exams postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held on October 4.

It also said the personality test of the candidates selected through the last year's civil services preliminary and mains will resume from July 20.

The civil services examination is held annually in three stages - prelims, mains and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country's coveted civil services.

This year's preliminary test was earlier scheduled to be held on May 31, but was deferred due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh told PTI that the announcement of fresh date for the civil services exam would allay apprehensions in some quarters of it being cancelled.

The Civil Services (Mains) examinations will be held on January 8, 2021. Indian Forest Service (Mains) Examination 2020 will be held on February 28,2021.

Name of the Exam Date of Notification Last Date for Application Exam Date UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 12.02.2020 03.03.2020 04.10.2020 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020 08.01.2020 28.01.2020 06.09.2020 I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2020 10.06.2020 30.06.2020 16.10.2020 Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 22.07.2020 11.08.2020 22.10.2020 Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 09.08.2020 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 18.08.2020 07.09.2020 20.12.2020 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2020 10.06.2020 30.06.2020 06.09.2020 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 08.01.2021 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 28/02/2021 C.D.S. Examination (II), 2020 05.08.2020 25.08.2020 08.11.2020