UPSC CDS 2 Results 2018: Check full list of qualified candidates here

    New Delhi, May 04: The UPSC CDS 2 Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on then official website.

    The UPSC declared the list of candidates who qualified for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) which was held in November 2018. The candidates will be eligible for admission to the 147th (DE) Course of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 206 F(P) Course.

    The number of vacancies intimated by the government is 100 for the IMA that would include 13 vacancies reserveed for NCC C certificates (Army Wing), 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro, including six vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate holders (Naval Wing), and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, wherein three vacancies are reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Special Entry. Candidates can check the full list here: http://pibphoto.nic.in/documents/rlink/2019/may/p20195301.pdf

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
