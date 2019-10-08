UGC Fake University List 2019: One more institute added

New Delhi, Oct 08: The UGC has declared one more university as fake. More details are available on the official website.

The UGC which had released a list of fake universities earlier this year has now said that the National Institute of Management Solutions (NIMS), Janakpuri, New Delhi as fake. The UGC said that the institute is not a university and is not recognised by it to offer any bachelor, master programme wither through regular or distance mode.

The institute had claimed that it was 25 years old and an ISO 9001-2000 certified international b-school.

University Grants Commission Act, 1956 under Section 22(1) provides that a degree can be awarded, only by a University established under a Central, State/Provincial Act or an institution deemed to be university under Section 3 of the UGC Act or an Institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree, the commission said.

UGC Fake University List 2019:

West Bengal:

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-20.

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn 2nd Floor, Kurpukur, Kolkata-700063.

Uttar Pradesh:

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP)/Jagatpuri, Delhi.

Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women's) University, Prayagraj, (U. P.)

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP).

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Koshi Kalan, Mathura (UP).

Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP).

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Kohoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II, (UP).

Odisha:

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupooma Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road, Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.

North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada, Distt. Mayurbhanj, Odisha-757003. Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009.

Delhi:

Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi.

United Nations University, Delhi.

Vocational University, Delhi.

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008.

Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033.

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-1, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085.

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka)

Kerala

St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur.