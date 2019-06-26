TUEE 2019 result postponed, counselling cancelled, check new date

  • search
    New Delhi, June 26: The TUEE 2019 result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Tezpur University will publish the merit list and the same will be in the PDF format. The university will also announce the wait list, which would include the names of the candidates who are on the waiting list. The results were to be declared on Tuesday, but the same was postponed.

    The university has also cancelled the subsequent counselling process. The admission after the results will be held as per the procedure which was held in the previous years. "The counselling and physical verification of documents will be done as per procedure followed in previous years," the notification said. The exact procedure for counselling will be notified along with the result sheets. According to the earlier schedule, the counselling was to be held from July 22 to July 25. The results once declared will be available on tezu.ernet.in.

    How to check TUEE 2019 result:

    • Go to tezu.ernet.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

