Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019 to be declared today, websites to check

New Delhi, May 21: The Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019 for science stream will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Around 27,695 students appeared for the TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 examination this year. The results will be declared after 9 am. The results once declared would be available at tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net.

How to check Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019:

Go to tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net

or or Click on the relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View Results

Download results

Take a printout