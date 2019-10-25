SSC MTS 2019 Result to be declared shortly

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 25: The SSC MTS Result 2019 is all set to be declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results are expected to be declared in a short while. The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared. The results would be declared on October 25, 2019. The results are expected to be declared in the second half of today.

    SSC MTS Result 2019 expected to be declared today: Check tentative time

    The final result would be in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

    19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

