SSC Hindi translator exams 2019: Additional names of successful candidates released on ssc.nic.in

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Staff Selection Commission has released an additional list of successful candidates who have cleared Paper 1 of the SSC Hindi translator exams 2019. The same is available on the official website.

The commission had conducted the exam for the recruitment of Hindi reachers and translators on January 13 2019. The successful candidates can now appear for Paper 11.

SSC GD Constable result 2019 date: How to check answer key and raise objection

The second list was released after several names of successful candidates were erroneously omitted from the first list that was declared on March 22. It was found that 68 ex-servicemen candidates belonging to the UR category were declared not qualified even after scoring the required marks. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.