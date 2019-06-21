SSC GD Constable 2019 result to be declared today, check expected time

New Delhi, June 21: The SSC GD Constable 2019 result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There is official confirmation that the results would be declared on June 21 2019. The results are likely to be declared post noon.

Around 52 lakh candidates had registered for the examination of which 30 lakh appeared. The answer key it may be recalled had been released on April 30 2019. The exam was conducted for recruiting Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

The exam had been conducted in the computer based test mode from February 11 to March 11 2019. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC GD Constable 2019 result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout