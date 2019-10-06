SSC CPO 2019: Change notice on direct recruitment

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: An important change notice regarding the SSC CPO 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF began on September 17 2019 and went on until October 16 2019.

The latest notice says that there is now no provision for filling up of vacancies to the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI Executive) in the CISF through direct recruitment. In the earlier notification it was said that ex-servicemen will be directly recruited to the posts of Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector. Now the direct recruitment will not be held for ASI executive post in CISF.