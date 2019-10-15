SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) recruitment: 67 SBI SCO jobs announced; How to apply online

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 15: SBI SCO job openings have been announced and online application for 67 SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) vacancies has begun on the official website. SBI SCO jobs apply online link and SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2019 notification download link are given below.

The SBI Specialist Cadre Officers application process began today (October 15) and the last date to apply is November 11, 2019. SBI SCO recruitment process seeks to fill 16 different posts including Manager (Marketing-Real Estate & Housing), Manager (Builder relations), Senior Executive (Social Banking and CSR), Manager-Analyst, Senior Executive Retail Banking and others. For full details please download the official SBI notification from the link given below.

SBI SCO or Specialist Cadre Officers recruitment official notification in pdf download: Click Here

SBI SCO Jobs online application link: Click Here

SBI SCO Recruitment important dates:

Online application starting date: 15-October-2019

Last date for online application: 06-November-2019

Last date for editing application details: 06-November-2019

Last date to take the printout of application: 30-November-2019

Period during which online fee can be paid: 15-October-2019 to 06-November-2019

How to apply for SBI SCO job openings:

Visit sbi.co.in/careers .

. Scroll down and click on Current Openings.

Click on "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER ON REGULAR/CONTRACT BASIS".

Two links will appear - one to download official advertisement and another to apply for jobs.

Read the notification carefully, and then click on APPLY ONLINE.

Follow instructions and fill up the form.

Submit

Detail of on salary for these SCO posts would be updated shortly.