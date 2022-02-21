SBI Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details, age limit and how to apply

CTET December result 2021 expected today: The three websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 21: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers' Job. The recruitment drive will fill up 48 job vacancies in the bank.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting SBI's official website. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022.

SBI recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33

SBI recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I): First Division in Bachelor's Degree (Full Time) in any stream.

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) (JMGS-I): First Division in Bachelor's Degree (Full Time) in any stream. (minimum 60% marks in any stream from any recognized University).

SBI Recruitment: How to apply

Visit SBI's official website sbi.co.in

On homepage, Click on the 'careers' option

Now, select 'specialist cadre officers' link

Fill in your details and click on submit

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Candidate's age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Candidate's age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 750 as an application fee. SC, ST, Pwd candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:10 [IST]