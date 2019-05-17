  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019 date, how to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card is expected to be declared this month itself. There is a likelihood that the admit card would be declared by May 31 2019.

    SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019 date, how to download

    The SBI recruitment exam will be held on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. The admit card once released will be available on sbi.co.in.

    How to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the PO admit card link
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi admit card

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue