SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019 date, how to download

New Delhi, May 17: The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card is expected to be declared this month itself. There is a likelihood that the admit card would be declared by May 31 2019.

The SBI recruitment exam will be held on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. The admit card once released will be available on sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the PO admit card link

A new page will open

Enter required details

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout