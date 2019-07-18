SBI Clerk 2019 Prelim exam result: Main exam admit card date

New Delhi, July 18: The SBI Clerk 2019 Prelim exam result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The result will be declared this month as the main exam will be held on August 10 2019. Only those who qualify the prelims can appear for the mains exam.

The SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies for the main exam. The main exam will be a computer based objective test. The exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019 admit card will be released by end of July. The same once released will be on sbi.co.in.